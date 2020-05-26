A trailer was dumped on Deep Creek Forestry Road near Enderby recently. (Elise Ginn photo)

North Okanagan campers trashing rules

Campers still pitching tents, and leaving garbage, despite sites not being open until June 1

Despite signs and enforcement, people determined to camp continue to defy the rules.

All forestry recreation campsites remain closed and are only open for day use.

“It’s largely being ignored, people are just camping there,” said Micah Kneller, B.C. Conservation Officer Service. “So we’re having to evict people from campgrounds.”

Just as in B.C. Parks, camping will be permitted at rec sites June 1.

People also continue to disregard litter rules and are leaving all sorts of garbage behind.

A small camp trailer was left on Deep Creek Forestry Road sometime between May 19 and 20 last week.

“Our forests and recreation areas aren’t your garbage pit,” said Elise Ginn, who posted a picture of the trailer on social media.

Shuswap SPCA expands animal food bank service to pet guardians in need
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

