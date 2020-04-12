This is what remains of a small vehicle found burning a couple of kilometres up the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road Saturday night, April 11. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

North Okanagan car fire under investigation

Small vehicle found ablaze two kilometres up a forest service road in Coldstream Saturday

A car went up in smoke Saturday in Coldstream.

How it happened is under investigation by Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP.

Coldstream Fire Department responded to calls about visible flames on the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road shortly after 9 p.m.

Two trucks were dispatched to the scene and it was quickly discovered to be a small car on fire about two kilometres up the road, with nobody associated with the car anywhere near the scene.

The crews quickly doused the fire.

Nobody was injured.

