The Schubert Centre is closed until further notice in an effort to protect the community. But those who previously enjoyed lunch at the centre can still sign up for Meals on Wheels. (Schubert Centre photo)

North Okanagan centre closes to protect seniors from COVID-19

Schubert Centre wants to do its part to keep community safe

While recreation centres are allowed to remain open, one facility is closing shop in an effort to protect the community.

The Schubert Centre, which primarily serves seniors, is closed until further notice.

The decision follows Dr. Bonnie Henry’s increased restrictions ordered Thursday, Nov. 19.

“We want to do our part to help slow down or stop the transmission of COVID-19 and keep all of you safe,” the Schubert Centre said.

Meals on Wheels will still be available, to ensure all seniors have access to a good meal.

Lunch regulars who wish to sign up are urged to contact 250-549-4201, Ext. 6.

READ MORE: Vernon centre keeping self-isolating seniors fed through COVID-19

Meanwhile, support is still needed for the aging centre, which is facing some financial woes.

An online auction kicked off Friday, Nov. 20, at noon on the Schubert Centre’s Facebook page. Bidding is open until 12 p.m. Nov. 30.

READ MORE: Nexus making Vernon seniors’ spirits bright for Christmas

Coronavirus

