North Okanagan city slides in funds for some groups, others shut out

Sovereign Lake boosted with $10,000 discretionary grant

A few Vernon groups are getting a little extra in their stockings this year, while many others are going without.

Vernon annually distributes discretionary grants and this year 21 applicants came forward, a majority of which were denied, “as the City of Vernon has limited funds for disbursement.”

The biggest cheque is being cut to Sovereign Lake Nordic Club to help support hosting the Canadian National Championships for Nordic skiing from March 25 – April 2, 2020. The $10,000 grant will assist with rental of tents and trailers to serve as shelters for skiwaxing and servicing.

Youth and community mental health education is also getting a boost with $5,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association -Vernon branch.

Historical wall murals and the Station House Museum signs are getting a makeover thanks to $3,587 for the Okanagan Landing Community Association.

The Upper Room Mission cleaned up with a $3,138 grant for a washing machine.

READ MORE: Campaign to collect backpacks for Vernon’s less fortunate extended

Other benefactors are:

– Vernon Paddling Centre Society – $1,406 to assist in the purchase of duo-flo stabilizers

– Vernon Youth Triathlon Society – $1 ,100 to assist with the rental costs for fencing

– Vernon Concert Band – $800 to assist with operating expenses (i.e. liability insurance to rent space)

– Buoyant Buddies North Okanagan Dragon Boat Society – $504 for the purchase of life jackets

But the list is even longer of those who were cut from funds, some due to limited funds and others due to incomplete applications.

– North Okanagan Gymnastics Society requested $24,938

– Elks Lodge #45 was seeking $10,000

– Dollywood Foundation of Canada requested $9,033

– Okanagan Association of Classical Music Enthusiasts asked for $6,000

– Vernon Ski Club was seeking $5,000

– North Okanagan Cycling Society sought $5,000

– Literacy Society of the North Okanagan requested $5,000

– Schubert Centre asked for $5,000

– Independent Vernon Living was seeking $4,458

– Learning Disabilities Association – Vernon chapter sought $4,000

– BC Ballooning Association requested $3,218

– Vernon Pickleball wanted $3,000

– Vernon Homeless Outreach Team Association was seeking $2,500

Most Read