An employee of a Vernon corn stand snapped this photo of a truck fleeing the premises moments after a robbery. With the photo being shared on social media, the alleged robbery suspect turned himself into RCMP custody. (Vernon RCMP photo)

North Okanagan corn stand robbery suspect turns himself in

Male suspect attends Vernon RCMP office after vehicle identified through social media

The alleged suspect in a Vernon corn stand robbery has turned himself into police after his vehicle was identified through social media.

Just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a robbery at the Sparkes Corn Barn on Kalamalka Lake Road, near 11th Avenue, in Vernon. Officers learned a man allegedly approached the youth employee of the stand, brandishing a knife and demanded money.

The employee complied with the demands, handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, then watched as the suspect fled the area in an older style small blue Ford pickup prior to police arrival. The employee had the wherewithal to snap a photo of the fleeing truck with a cell phone.

Twenty-four hours later, just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, the alleged robber attended the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment and willingly turned himself in to police. He was taken into custody without incident.”

This is a great example of the important partnership between the community and police,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Without the number of times this incident and vehicle photo was shared over social media, there is a good possibility this suspect would never have surfaced.

“The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the media, public and the youth employee for their efforts during this investigation.”

A 37-year-old Vernon man is facing possible robbery charges and remains in custody.


