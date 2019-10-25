Three taken to hospital after truck allegedly runs red light in Vernon

The crash took place Friday afternoon at 27th Street and Anderson Way

Three people were taken to hospital after their vehicle was struck by a truck running a red light in Vernon on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The accident took place at the crowded intersection of 27 Street and 58 Avenue just before 3 p.m.

“A southbound vehicle was coming through on 27th on a red light and T-boned a vehicle going eastbound on 58th Avenue through a green light,” said Const. Randolph Gilliss at the scene.

The vehicle that was struck – a black sedan – had its driver’s side airbag deployed. According to police, one of the three people taken to hospital had “significant” injuries.

Witness Dennis Gurney was driving behind the black sedan that was stuck as they were travelling through the intersection along Anderson Way on a green light.

“We had a green light to go through and the black truck ran a red light,” Gurney said. “He was at speed so he didn’t even hardly brake. It was like ‘bam.’”

“I just yelled in the window (of the sedan) and said help was coming. There was not much we could do at that point.”

Judging by Gurney’s statement, B.C. Ambulance’s response was swift. By the time he had pulled his vehicle out of the intersection, paramedics were on the scene.

The driver of the black truck appeared to be uninjured and was talking to police shortly after the accident. while the driver’s side air bag was deployed in the sedan, which had at least three people in it, all of whom were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

Const. Gilliss said he would check on the health status of the sedan driver and passengers once the roadway was cleared.

