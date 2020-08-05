A truck fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters in Vernon Monday, Aug. 3. (Crystal Hedlund - VernoN Rant and Rave)

North Okanagan crews quick to douse truck fire

BC Day blaze damages truck on 20th Street

A truck suffered some serious damage following a fire Monday, Aug. 3.

Witnesses report seeing a large truck up in flames in the 4400 block of 20th Street (near Harwood Elementary School) during the evening.

“Hug rave to VFD (Vernon Fire Department) for their quick response and action in putting this fire out on 20th! Lasted all of about five mins! Great job!!” Crystal Hedlund said on the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook page.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the blaze at approximately 10:50 a.m. and RCMP are investigating.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a truck fully involved. It was extinguished quickly,” Vernon’s communications manager Christy Poirier said.

