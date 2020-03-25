North Okanagan cyclist allegedly struck by Jeep and assaulted

RCMP are looking for two male suspects in their 30s

Suspects are sought after a cyclist was allegedly hit by a vehicle and then assaulted.

A 47-year-old man was riding his bike in the 2000 block of 43rd Street in Vernon Tuesday, March 24, around 6:45 p.m. He had a verbal altercation with two unknown men in a white Jeep Cherokee and as the cyclist began to ride away, the driver of the Cherokee allegedly ran into him, knocking him off his bike.

The two men reportedly then exited the Cherokee and assaulted the cyclist.

“Fortunately, the cyclist was not seriously injured as a result of this incident,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said. “As a precaution, BC Ambulance Service attended to take the man to hospital for medical assessment.”

The suspects are described as two men in their 30s.

One of the men was wearing a beige/mauve coloured hoodie and a black hat.

The suspect vehicle is described as a new, shiny white Jeep Cherokee.

The investigation is in the early stages as police interview witnesses and canvas the area for video surveillance.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Const. Plamondon at the detachment’s non-emergency line of 250-545-7171.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

READ MORE: Vernon police up early to disarm man with knife

READ MORE: Charges move forward for two men connected to 2017 Vernon stabbing

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic-related supports coming for media and journalism, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Salmon Arm youth council asks for city bus reroute through Canoe

Proposal includes potential stops along Lakeshore near Raven subdivision

Resident wants to see Salmon Arm’s Alexander Street closed to vehicles

Closure would be for part of year and would allow restaurants to create outside seating

Urgent Adams River restoration work to support salmon run

North Shuswap company opening channels to improve flow for salmon fry

Shuswap residents use art to lift neighbours’ spirits amid COVID-19 crisis

Whether the medium is chalk, paper or paint the message is encouraging.

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

North Okanagan cyclist allegedly struck by Jeep and assaulted

RCMP are looking for two male suspects in their 30s

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Shuswap history in pictures: Play outdoors

Remember when hockey happened outdoors? Skating on Hucul Pond, January 1976. Image… Continue reading

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen asks residents not to use landfills

Request comes in an effort to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

Kelowna RCMP on scene of possible murder

A man was found dead inside a vehicle on Trumpeter Court

Vernon police up early to disarm man with knife

RCMP responded to a disturbance on Heritage Drive at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 25

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Most Read