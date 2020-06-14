North Okanagan elementary students lend a hand with sandbagging

Grindrod Elementary students helped fill sandbags for locals impacted by flooding on Monday, June 8, 2020. (School District 83 photo)

Students from Grindrod Elementary spent an afternoon helping out with local flooding mitigation efforts earlier this week.

The Grade 5-7 class walked from the school to Grindrod Park Monday, June 8, where they filled bags of sand ahead of multiple storms that came later in the week.

“They wanted to help support the community as Shuswap River is rising,” said principal Jeff Abbott. “All the bagging materials had been left at the park so the kids brought our school shovels and worked as a team to fill as many bags as they could.”

“Helping our community is important to us as a school community,” Abbott said.

Brendan Shykora

flood watch