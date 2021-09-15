North Okanagan gas bars raise $8K for B.C. wildfire relief fund

A damaged car sits on a Westside Road property impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

The Canadian Red Cross’ wildfire relief fund got a massive boost from customers of Armstrong Regional Co-op.

Throughout August, the Armstrong Regional Co-op collected donations at its three gas bars in support of the fund going toward British Columbians affected by the wildfires.

Donations were matched by the Co-op and again by Federated Cooperatives Limited, tripling results.

“We’re proud to say $8,844.13 will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross wildfire relief,” marketing and sales manager Jason Keis said.

“Thank you to all of our members and customers for stepping up to support our community and our neighbours.”

This month, the local Co-op is hosting its annual Fuel Good Day Sept. 21. Ten cents from every litre of fuel purchased in Armstrong, Salmon Arm and Vernon go to support local non-profits in their respective areas.

