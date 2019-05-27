North Okanagan gas station robbed

RCMP seek suspect from Esso robbery

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male who allegedly robbed an Armstrong gas station last week.

A male suspect entered the Esso gas station, located at 3210 Smith Dr., approached staff and allegedly demanded money on Tuesday, May 21 just before midnight. The male suspect took an un-disclosed amount of cash from an open drawer and then fled the area in a small silver vehicle. The employee was not injured during the incident and extensive patrols for the suspect were made, however was not located.

See also: Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 25 years of age, six feet tall and wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans, black running shoes, a grey toque with a red bandanna over his face and dark rimmed sunglasses.

Of particular note the suspect’s black hooded sweater had a distinctive Billa Bong logo on the front with the words BILLA on the top and BONG on the bottom of a wave graphic.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Armstrong RCMP Detachment at 250-546-3028. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP deploy spike belt in South Okanagan chase

Just Posted

Sicamous’ first licensed child care spaces prepare to open

Krystal’s Creative Kidz receives provincial funding for play area, wheelchair access

Pickleball club members win place on podium in Kamloops

Five players bring hardware home to the Shuswap

Sacred fire unites Secwepemc opposition to use of biosolids

Secwepemc Elders Sacred Fire sees elders take stand against use of treated sewage

Sicamous challenges ICBC auto insurance rates, pushes for competition

District research finds cost of basic insurance more in B.C. than in other provinces

Update: Driver, passenger injured in semi rollover on Highway 1

Evening May 25 collision temporarily halted highway traffic near Bernie Road intersection

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Word on the street: What businesses would you like to see open in Salmon Arm?

The Observer asked: What businesses would you like to see open in… Continue reading

Our history in pictures: Fight night

Fight night at the Coronation Hotel. This postcard is from the Ernie… Continue reading

RCMP deploy spike belt in South Okanagan chase

RCMP eventually nabbed an alleged thief who drove across a spike belt

Police watchdog investigates officer involved crash in Okanagan

The Independent Investigations Office is currently in Kelowna

Woman loses license after driving impaired, damaging multiple properties

West Kelowna woman damages two homes and a truck while allegedly drunk driving

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

VIDEO: Sister of accused is third charged in torched SUV death of B.C. teen

Harjot Singh Deo faces second degree murder charge in 2017 death

Facebook, Microsoft sign onto Canada’s declaration on electoral integrity

This includes removing phoney social-media accounts and fake content

Most Read