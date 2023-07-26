The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour hosted a 36-hole tournament in Kelowna July 20-21, with four North Okanagan golfers in the six age groups. (file photo)

The Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour hosted a 36-hole tournament in Kelowna July 20-21, with four North Okanagan golfers in the six age groups. (file photo)

North Okanagan golfers steady at junior tour Kelowna stop

Quartet of boys from Vernon and Coldstream compete

A handful of North Okanagan golfers were among the more than 70 elite players on Canada’s number-one played junior golf tour competing for titles in six divisions.

The quartet played in two divisions of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT Nicola Wealth Classic at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna July 20-21.

Three of the four competing in the juvenile boys division, with the 36-hole event won by Austin Krahn of Christina Lake, who shot 75-66 to finish at 3-under 141, one shot better than Oakley Mayner of Kelowna.

Top North Okanagan golfers were Tyson Wicklund of Vernon and Jake Blankley of Coldstream. The pair tied for 13th place after rounds of 82-79 (Wicklund) and 79-82 (Blankley) to finish at +17.

William Erickson of Vernon was 22nd with rounds of 86-87 for a 173 total.

Jaden Snitynsky of Vernon was 10th in the junior boys division with rounds of 81-76 to finish at 13-over 157. He was 15 shots back of the winner, Kyle Dale of Kelowna, who carded identical rounds of 71. Dale was the only golfer below par in the field. He was a three-shot winner over Wyatt Bishop of Dunmore, Alta.

The next MJT event in B.C. is the major-ranked, wait-listed MJT Odlum Brown Classic at Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey from July 31 – Aug. 2.

