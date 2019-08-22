North Okanagan home scorched by flames

Firefighters converge at a house fire on Commonage Place Thursday afternoon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
A house was fully involved in flames Thursday afternoon on Commonage Place. (5iveby5ivemedia)

Mother’s instinct kicked in immediately as a Vernon mom rescued her one-year-old son from her burning home Thursday afternoon.

The family’s Commonage Place home went up in flames while the youngest was sleeping, shortly after 2 p.m.

“I grabbed him and threw him and the cat outside,” said the mom, husband and kids (aside from one out of town) by her side as they watched their home of eight years go up in flames. “I ran back into the house to grab the computer hard drive with family photos.”

A neighbour ended up grabbing the mom and getting her out of the home.

Meanwhile, heavy, black smoke was visible on the hillside from every corner of town.

The fire is believed to have started at the back of the house outside and spread to bushes and then the home.

The home backs onto the DND grounds and has neighbouring homes, which were at threat from the fire.

All Vernon Fire Rescue units were called to the blaze.

with photos submitted by 5iveby5ivemedia

