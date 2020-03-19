Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with an influenza outbreak amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)

North Okanagan long-term care facility dealing with flu outbreak

No cases of COVID-19 present at Noric House; visits have been limited in facilities across B.C.

A Vernon long-term care facility is limiting visitors while it deals with a respiratory infection outbreak.

Noric House is listed on Interior Health’s list of active facility outbreaks with a Scenario A respiratory infection case.

Scenario A is the most severe outbreak type usually reserved for influenza cases, and was declared at Noric House March 11.

“This is typical for influenza season,” said Interior Health senior communications consultant Karl Hardt, noting none of the agency’s current outbreaks are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“None of our outbreaks are connected to COVID, but COVID-19 testing is included in all testing done for respiratory illness in long-term care facilities,” Hardt said.

All B.C. long-term care facilities, including those run by Interior Health, are restricting visitors to essential visits only. Essential visits include compassionate visits for end-of-life care as well as visits that support needs-based care plans — for example, families who routinely visit to assist with a resident’s feeding or mobility.

“As is always the case, individuals who are sick or are feeling unwell should avoid visiting any care home,” Hardt said.

Noric House has 85 single beds for long-term accommodation, each with its own bathroom.

One Armstrong man whose grandmother is a resident at Noric House found a way to show her love without entering the facility.

Jamie Gilowski crafted a sign to hang from his grandma’s window, filming the process to share with friends on Facebook.

“Hi Baba,” the sign reads. “We love you and miss you lots. Sorry we cannot visit you due to the virus.”

READ MORE: Grocery stores hold senior shopping hours in the Vernon area

READ MORE: Armstrong man finds creative way to maintain visits with grandma amid COVID-19

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes its buildings
Next story
Salmon Arm grocery stores designate shopping time for at risk customers

Just Posted

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Shuswap Emergency Program activates emergency operations centre to assist COVID-19 response

The measure usually reserved for floods and fires was done to help provincial response to virus

Tour buses still coming to Salmon Arm hotel

Hotel refused to speak with the Observer, but one of the tour companies said the tourists were healthy

Salmon Arm grocery stores designate shopping time for at risk customers

The time is for seniors and the immunocompromised

Salmon Arm’s shelters committed to providing help even during pandemic

Lighthouse Emergency Shelter to extend its season beyond March 31

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

Summerland Action Festival future uncertain

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions may affect events in early June

Kamloops Mounties seek robber who slashed clerk with knife

Armed robbery occured over noon hour Thursday near Thompson Rivers University

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes its buildings

COVID-19 concerns prompt decision

North Okanagan long-term care facility dealing with flu outbreak

No cases of COVID-19 present at Noric House; visits have been limited in facilities across B.C.

Mental health as important as physical in COVID-19 crisis: CMHA Vernon

Crisis line phones and online chats open to anyone in need of support amid evolving pandemic

Big White asks visitors to stick to designated recreation trails

Resort said designated area is below the village and Happy Valley car park

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

Most Read