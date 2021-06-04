An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

North Okanagan lumber yard fire continues to affect highway traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect all day while emergency crews, BC Hydro remain on scene

Single-lane alternating traffic is still in effect along Highway 97 north of Vernon while emergency crews remain on site of a fire that broke out Thursday, June 3.

AIMRoads said this will be the case all day Friday as crews from BC Hydro are on scene repairing damage from the blaze. DriveBC is expected to provide an update by 4 p.m. today.

Thick, black smoke could be seen rising from the blaze at Mardan Lumber Sales, between Grandview Flats and Tonasket roads before 11 a.m. Multiple explosions were also audible and caught on camera by bystanders.

Multiple fire departments responded to the call, including Okanagan Indian Band, BX-Swan Lake, Armstrong-Spallumcheen and Coldstream. BC Wildfire Service actioned the fire from above dropping retardant by plane. A helicopter was also utilized. There are no fire hydrants in the rural area.

The suspected human-caused fire grew to four hectares, the BC Wildfire Service said in a 5 p.m. update, largely due to active winds.

A Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre was activated by the Township of Spallumcheen which is still in effect.

“Any progression of this incident will be related to winds causing concern to local area residents,” the township said in its activation notice Thursday.

The fire was deemed 70 per cent contained by 5:20 p.m., BC Wildfire Service said.

This is the second fire at the mill in recent years. A fire broke out at Mardan in May 2016.

BC Wildfire Services is set to provide an update later this morning.

READ MORE: Lumberyard fire northwest of Vernon still burning, now 4 hectares

READ MORE: Fire ban issued for Penticton due to dangerously dry conditions

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Fire crews are battling a blaze north of Vernon at Mardan Enterprises on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen. (Clayton Carrier photo)

Fire crews are battling a blaze north of Vernon at Mardan Enterprises on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen. (Clayton Carrier photo)

Previous story
2 arrested after allegedly assaulting West Kelowna RCMP officer
Next story
Over $64,000 raised for former Golden mountain guide COVID-long hauler

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous’ water treatment facility, pictured on June 2, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous consuming more water than Enderby and Armstrong, less than Salmon Arm

21 per cent of district’s water usage unaccounted for

Residents gather at Marine Park on June 2 to honour through dance and prayer the 215 children whose remains were recently located at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Gathering in Salmon Arm honours ‘tiny ancestors’ at Kamloops residential school site

People gather to honour children who died, speaker urges participants to never forget them

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Our nostrils split the workload

Your morning start for Friday, June 4, 2021

Birch Place, the second of three buildings to open in the affordable housing development at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SW in Salmon Arm, opened its doors on June 1, 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Second building in Salmon Arm affordable housing development opens

BC Housing, provincial government announce June 1 opening of 35-unit Birch Place

Jeremiah Vergera and Darah Thurston, Shuswap Middle School students who worked on the Trailhead posts as part of Secwépemc Landmarks Project, do the ceremonial unveiling of the first Trailhead post on June 1 near the Little Mountain fieldhouse in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Indigenous history in Shuswap recognized with unveiling of first Trailhead post

Collaborative Secwépemc Landmarks Project to include landmark sculptures and trail markers

S’witchcraft Catering food truck owner Erik Juárez and business partner Vanessa Stonehouse pause for a quick pic before getting back to making meals for a hungry Saturday morning crowd on May 29, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Self-trained Salmon Arm chef aims to celebrate Shuswap with exciting food truck menu

S’witchcraft Catering owner Erik Juárez developing a following with changing menu

Assetou Coubily is sharing her negative experience at Royal Jubilee Hospital on May 10, where she frets her race played into the care she received. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Black woman worries racial bias affected her care at B.C. hospital

She reluctantly visited ER on doctor’s urging, says staff disregarded her pain, concerns

Mardan Lumber Sales on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen was destroyed in a fire June 3, 2021. (Kevin B Mcken photo)
North Okanagan lumber yard fire continues to affect highway traffic

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect all day while emergency crews, BC Hydro remain on scene

Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Facebook)
Missing Vernon dad found dead

Scott Bailey, 41, was reported missing May 31

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., on September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Insurance provider for Trans Mountain pipeline says it won’t renew policy

The decision by Argo Group comes after the operator for Trans Mountain received regulatory approval to protect the identity of its insurers

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
B.C. hospital worker allegedly told to take off orange shirt Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

A Saanich man was sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court for an attack during a Merville break-in and other offences in 2018. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. shooting victim offered his attacker drink, money, washroom

14-year sentence: bullet is still lodged in the victim, too dangerous to remove

Damage is seen on a school bus after an impaired driver allegedly hit the vehicle Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Burnaby RCMP)
School bus of kids struck by suspected impaired driver in Burnaby

Mounties found a stash of illicit drugs, cash and several weapons inside of the suspect’s car

Most Read