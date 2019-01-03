North Okanagan man wanted on outstanding warrant

Keith McKay wanted on assault and driving while prohibited

The North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted on an outstanding warrants for assault and driving while prohibited.

Keith Alexander McKay is described as a Caucasian male, 6’1” tall, weighing 177 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see McKay, or know where he may be, contact the RCMP or Police of jurisdiction in your area.

“Under no circumstances should you confront or try to apprehend McKay,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

See also: Vernon RCMP's most wanted

If you have any information about McKay, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

