Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu. (Contributed)

North Okanagan MLA examining role of police

Harwinder Sandhu a member of special committee on reforming the police act

A special committee aimed at reforming the police act has a Vernon connection.

Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu is one of the 10 committee members, who are currently accepting submissions as part of the consultation.

The Legislative Assembly appointed this all-party special committee to undertake an inquiry into policing, including examining the role of police with respect to complex social issues; examining the scope of systemic racism within British Columbia’s police agencies; and ensuring consistency of a modernized Police Act with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“Committee members are considering a broad range of issues pertaining to the public safety continuum,” chairperson Doug Routley said. “We are looking forward to engaging with British Columbians and hearing about their views, experiences and solutions for reforming and improving the provision of public safety in B.C.”

British Columbians are invited to share their input by making a written, audio or video submission by April 30, 2021.

Following the submission deadline, interested individuals and organizations may be invited to present to the committee.

All hearings will be conducted by video/teleconference. The committee is taking a phased approach to its inquiry and additional opportunities to participate will be available at a later stage.

“The committee recognizes that there are complex, systemic challenges and barriers, as well as intersections with many health and social issues,” deputy chair Dan Davies said. “We hope to facilitate the participation of a diverse range of stakeholders on the significant matters before us.”

For more details on the committee’s consultation, visit leg.bc.ca/cmt/rpa. Or contact the parliamentary committee’s office at 250-356-2933 or 1-877-428-8337 (toll-free in B.C.).

Members of the committee are:

* Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan (chair)

* Dan Davies, MLA for Peace River North (deputy chair)

* Garry Begg, MLA for Surrey-Guildford

* Rick Glumac, MLA for Port Moody-Coquitlam

* Trevor Halford, MLA for Surrey-White Rock

* Karin Kirkpatrick, MLA for West Vancouver-Capilano

* Grace Lore, MLA for Victoria-Beacon Hill

* Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands

* Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee

* Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers

READ MORE: Celebrating Vernon women in leadership this International Women’s Day

READ MORE: Grant allows Columbia-Shuswap Regional District to finish housing reports

BC politics

Most Read