A Lumby motorcyclist is looking for witnesses to an accident involving him, his bike and another vehicle at the intersection of 29th Street and 43rd Avenue in Vernon on Sunday, July 28, at 2:15 p.m. (Google Street View)

North Okanagan motorcyclist seeks crash witnesses

Lumby man says there doesn’t seem to be a record of collision he was involved in

A Lumby motorcyclist involved in a collision in Vernon is hoping someone saw the accident.

Joseph Brazeau said he was involved in a head-on crash with a “dark car” at about 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 29th Street.

“I was transported to hospital after the accident but I’m looking for witnesses because there seems to be no record of this,” said Brazeau, who remembers talking to a female first aid responder and he would like to speak with her as well.

Anybody that can help can get a hold of Brazeau at 204-223-5060.

READ MORE: Portion of Vernon road blocked following accident


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Sextortion’ emails on the rise, targeting Canadians who may or may not visit porn sites
Next story
Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Just Posted

Grand opening held for new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery

Site applauded for its peacefulness and beautiful grounds, trees

Campers warned of aggressive bear activity near Marble Point Campground

Users of the boat-in Marble Point Campground are being told to manage attractants and stay alert

Salmon Arm RCMP see fewer calls for service, more property, violent crimes

Statistics affected by recent changes to reporting process

Mosquito control denied for North Shuswap provincial parks

Inability to treat parks, concerns from Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, may cause program to fold

Salmon Arm’s ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to science centre

Okanagan distillery in Kelowna vandalized

An alleged intoxicated teen breaks into downtown Kelowna distillery, breaks windows, bottles

From Mexico to Vernon: motorcycle tour to finish in Okanagan

The 44th annual Three Flags Classic Motorcycle Tour will make its final stop in Vernon on Sept. 2

New winemaker hired at Lunessence Winery in Summerland

Maxime Legris has worked as a winemaker in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia

Planned ignitions to help containment of South Okanagan wildfire

Smoke will likely be visible from nearby communities, including Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

RCMP probe link between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Salmon Arm pickleball players travel far and wide for tournaments

Locals earned podium finishes in West Kelowna, Red Deer and Oregon.

Most Read