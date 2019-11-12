North Okanagan motorists advised of road disruptions

Silver Star Road work scheduled for Thursday

Motorists traveling on Silver Star Road this Thursday (Nov. 14) may experience some minor delays.

There will be single lane alternating traffic in front of 5224 Silver Star Road between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., due to the installation of a sanitary service. Traffic control personnel will be on site to guide motorists through the area. No alternate routes will be needed.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.

READ MORE: Budget adds up to top marks for Vernon

READ MORE: Highways slippery in Vernon area after first snow fall

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Coquihalla now open north of Hope
Next story
Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

Just Posted

Man and woman in their 60s identified by RCMP as bodies in Anglemont residence

Police investigation continues, say no suspects are being sought at this time

UPDATE: Power back on for much of the Shuswap

Outages due to downed wires and a transmission circuit failure

Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill closed for winter

Snowfall prompts quick closure of steep and winding stretch of road

Letter: Air quality monitoring suggested for Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Writer highlights health impacts from motor-vehicle traffic exhaust

Secwepemc Lakes Tourism projects look to support Indigenous youth, entrepreneurs

Collaboration includes Neskonlith, Adams Lake, Splatsin and Little Shuswap Lake bands

‘We love you, Alex!’: Trebek gets choked up by ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant’s answer

The emotional moment came in Monday’s episode when Trebek read Dhruv Gaur’s final answer

Judge rejects Terrace man’s claim that someone else downloaded child porn on his phone

Marcus John Paquette argued that other people had used his phone, including his ex-wife

Police surround Peachland neighbourhood

The incident in Peachland is now over

Penticton arts, culture and sports programs get boost of over $500,000 thanks to provincial grant

The B.C. Community Gaming Grants program will be distributing $505,900 to 18 local groups

Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

The union represents members who provide a variety of services to support students

North Okanagan motorists advised of road disruptions

Silver Star Road work scheduled for Thursday

Petition for free hospital parking presented to MP Jody Wilson-Raybould

What started as a B.C. campaign became a national issue, organizer said

Revy bruins bruise Chase Heat in double overtime

Division-leading Grizzlies keep Heat trailing in second

Budget adds up to top marks for North Okanagan city

City earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Most Read