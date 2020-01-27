North Okanagan parent sounds alarm over ketamine and pill parties

RCMP have been notified and are investigating

Reports of pill parties and kids selling Special K is under investigation by RCMP.

A social media post circulating on the weekend was addressed to W.L. Seaton parents about a group of youth selling ketamine, also known as Special K.

“These kids are also taking their parents medication, tossing them into a bowl and calling it a Pharm Party,” the post reads.

The RCMP has been notified.

“The information has been reported to us and is currently under investigation,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offier Cpl. Tania Finn said.

The Vernon School District has also been notified, but it remains a police matter.

“The young person is not one of our students,” School District No. 22 substance abuse counsellor Doug Rogers said. “As always, our administrators and teachers monitor our schools to keep our kids safe.”

Ketamine is a fast-acting anesthetic used in medical or veterinary surgery (generally as a liquid). But when sold illegally it is generally a powder. It produces a sense of detachment. Odourless and colourless, ketamine is often used as a date rape drug, according to Health Canada.

READ MORE: RCMP seize smorgasbord of drugs in Okanagan property raid

READ MORE: Vernon schools see gross effects of vaping

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Furstenau flays NDP as she launches B.C. Green Party leadership bid
Next story
Downed power lines block North Shuswap road

Just Posted

Award recognizes Salmon Arm homes, buildings for heritage value

Honours to be presented during Heritage Week, Feb. 17 to 23

Downed power lines block North Shuswap road

Close to 1,500 people are without power

Hundreds race, thousands raised at Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet

More than 400 skiers participate in annual event at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Sicamous Eagles suffer winless weekend

Games against the North Okanagan Knights, Summerland Steam and Kmaloops Storm all ended badly.

Rockslide obstructing traffic in Sunnybrae

Large boulders rolled onto Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road in the South Shuswap.

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

‘Big money’ funding B.C. politics now mostly from taxpayers

Campaign targets $16 million and counting in ‘politician welfare’

Playoff-bound Silverbacks win one on Island road trip

‘Backs at the Shaw Centre on Friday, Jan. 31, for tilt against the Merritt Centennials

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

South Okanagan ski hill reports ex-employee to RCMP, closes lift amid investigation

‘We are actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,’ said the resort

John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls-Royce on display at Royal BC Museum

The classic car has been a favourite for Beatles fans from Victoria and internationally

Coastal GasLink stresses pipeline ‘on a schedule’ as B.C. appoints liaison for Wet’suwet’en

670-kilometre pipeline is schedule to be completed by end of 2023

North Okanagan parent sounds alarm over ketamine and pill parties

RCMP have been notified and are investigating

Penticton woman wins $500,000 lotto prize

Anna Fodor collected $500,000 with her winning ticket

Most Read