A member of the public found an older small IPhone on Turtle Mountain Boulevard in Vernon and would like to find its owner.

North Okanagan police search for owner of lost iPhone

Concerned citizen turns phone into RCMP

A Good Samaritan who found a cell phone is looking to reunite it with the rightful owner.

A member of the public found an older small iPhone on Turtle Mountain Boulevard in Vernon and turned it over to police on Saturday, July 18 for it to be reunited with its owner.

“The screen lock photo is pretty unique as it is a cat with a human mouth,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said. “If you can unlock the screen, we would love to be able to return the phone to you.”

If you are the owner of this phone, contact Sgt. Colby Attlesey at (250) 545-7171 and be prepared to attend the detachment in the next 30 days to prove ownership.

RCMP

