UPDATE: Crews douse North Okanagan workshop fire

Firefighters snuffed out a fully-involved workshop fire, saving a nearby home and second workshop Wednesday.

No one was injured in the Pottery Road blaze, but vehicles inside and outside of the Quonset were damaged.

The BX-Swan Lake Fire Department and RCMP were called to the 900 block of Pottery Road shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Pottery Road was initially closed to traffic as emergency crews were concerned about the potential for explosion.

Gas to the property was shut off and BC Hydro came out to shut off the power.

It’s unknown what caused the fire in the workshop, a home-based business, but RCMP suggested it may be electrical.

