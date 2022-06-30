North Okanagan RCMP seek missing man last seen in Kelowna

Clayton Beaudry, 34, known to travel between Enderby, Vernon and Kelowna

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Clayton Digger Beaudry was last seen in Kelowna June 16 and is known to frequently travel between Kelowna, Enderby and Vernon.

Beaudry, 34, is five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and natural brown hair that is typically dyed blonde.

If you have seen or heard from him, contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

