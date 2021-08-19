North Okanagan RCMP seeking wanted man

Kaden Abbott is wanted for a number of counts and is believed to be in Vernon area

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help in finding Kaden Abbott, wanted on warrants. (RCMP photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

Kaden Abbott, 25, is wanted by police for breaching the conditions of his release order, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Abbott is described as five-foot-eight-inches tall, 183 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

OkanaganRCMP