North Okanagan residents get COVID-19 rebate on utility bill

A $50 rebate will be applied to the next utility bill to help out residents

Armstrong residents are getting a COVID-19 rebate on their next utility bill.

Council approved a $50 rebate for the billing period of April 1 to Sept. 30. Utility bills for the prior six-month period had already been mailed out.

“The rebate is to help people with their utility bill,” Mayor Chris Pieper said.

Chief financial officer Janene Felker said, in a report to council, the creation of the $50 rebate would result in approximately $130,000 in lost revenue that would be split between the water and sewer funds.

“The financial impact of these two initiatives can be covered by reducing the transfers to reserves in both funds at the end of the year,” Felker said.

Residents will also get a break if they’re late in paying, as the normal 10 per cent overdue penalty for the billing period has been reduced to five per cent.

