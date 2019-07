A road closure is planned on Sugar Lake Road in Cherryville Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25. (Drive BC image)

Bridge work will close off Sugar Lake Road to some Cherryville residents in the North Okanagan this week.

Sugar Lake Road Bridge will be closed Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Work will continue July 29-Aug. 1 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, with possible delays up to 15 minutes.

