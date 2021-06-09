Thieves are targeting seniors in a gift card scam. (Black Press file photo)

Thieves are targeting seniors in a gift card scam. (Black Press file photo)

North Okanagan seniors scooped by scam

Several elderly residents have tried to purchase large amounts of gift cards for scam

A potential scam artist has gotten a few locals in their grips, but some Good Samaritans are hoping to break them free.

Staff at Vernon’s Safeway and Freshco stores have turned away at least three seniors who have come in wanting to buy between $2,000-4,000 in gift cards.

“Vernon’s elders are being targeted for gift card scams,” said Allison Toki, who has made a public plea to help others educate the seniors in their lives.

Using cash, at least one senior has been told this is a scam but he is insistent it is not.

“Please talk to the elders in your life. Tell them to call you immediately if someone calls or sends a letter asking for gift cards to pay anything,” Toki urges.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP agree that discussing the matter with a family member or trusted friend is important.

“Never rush into a decision because someone is pressuring you,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

Scams and frauds tend to follow some basic principles, and identifying these key indicators will help you recognize you are a target of a scam so you can take action to protect yourself.

Warning signs you may be the target of a scam:

• Scammers pretend to be from an organization or a customer you know to avoid suspicion;

• Scammers present a problem or a prize as a lure to gain and keep your attention;

• Scammers pressure you to act immediately;

• Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way allowing them to collect their money quickly and without trace.

Tips to protect yourself:

• Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

• No matter who you think is calling, never give out personal information over the phone.

• Never pay a debt by crypto-currencies such as Bitcoin, prepaid credit cards or gift cards from retailers such as iTunes, Amazon, or others.

• If someone contacts you alleging to be from a company, hang up and contact the company yourself to verify the information.

• If you didn’t make the call, you don’t know who you are talking to.

“Remember, it’s not a crime to hang up the phone,” Terleski said.

READ MORE: Graffiti painted over Vernon museum entrance

READ MORE: Days after devastating blaze, Spallumcheen lumber yard restarts production

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMPSeniors

Previous story
Little Falls Foods opens as only grocery store in Okanagan Falls
Next story
Fire burning near popular Lake Country trail

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested on two Alberta charges in Kelowna on Tuesday

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

The documentary, Celebrate Shuswap, will stream on June 19. (File image)
Upcoming documentary celebrates Shuswap music scene, past and present

Celebrate Shuswap highlights music community’s resilience through pandemic

City council came to the SASCU Recreation Centre June 7 to show off the work that elementary school students created to express their appreciation for nurses and volunteers. From left, Couns. Tim Lavery and Debbie Cannon, nurses Rhonda Wasylenki, Erin Taylor, Rosalyn Grady, Holly Overgaard, Kerrie Hollatz, Daniela Widmer and Nadine Kowaski, as well as Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond and Mayor Alan Harrison. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Students post creative appreciation for nurses, volunteers in Salmon Arm

Residents entering rec centre vaccination clinic will be greeted by a colourful act of love

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Sweat is odourless

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Individuals who took Alesse birth control pills between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30, 2019, could be eligible to take part in a class-action lawsuit against the manufacturers. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. judge certifies class action against manufacturers of Alesse birth control pills

Two plaintiffs came before the court after becoming pregnant despite taking their Alesse birth control pills

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers not to fall for an “every child matters” orange shirt scam that is circulating from a Facebook advertisement. (Website/TeeToro)
T-shirt scammers falsely claim to support Indigenous causes, BBB warns

‘Opportunists trying to take advantage of a horrible tragedy is nothing new,” says Karla Laird

B.C.’s “community safety unit” and police raid an unlicensed cannabis store in Sooke, Oct. 27, 2019. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)
Illegal cannabis often contaminated with pesticides, B.C. study finds

Bacteria, heavy metals also present in some seized samples

Derek and Dahlia Millington (middle and middle right) have opened up Little Falls Foods in Okanagan Falls to fill the need for a grocery store in the community. They’ve brought on their son Malachite Miller (far left), Dianne Gough (middle left) and Spencer McConnell to work at the store. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Little Falls Foods opens as only grocery store in Okanagan Falls

The community’s new grocery store is already seeing steady business

A fire was reported up Spion Kopp in Lake Country Wednesday, June 9 shortly after 11 a.m. (Caroline Dava photo)
Fire burning near popular Lake Country trail

Reports of smoke at Spion Kopp

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Get out the popcorn: Some movie theatres are opening next week

Re-opening part of B.C.’s COVID restart plan

Willow, Rowan and Monkey (camp names) wrestled through the complex issues of civil disobedience and protesting logging when each of them feels very pro forestry — except for old-growth. They’d just come back from a night operation of building hard blocks at a blockade. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

There’s surprising activity happening behind the lines at the Fairy Creek old-growth protest sites

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)
MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Fourth candidate to lead official opposition in B.C. legislature

Most Read