North Okanagan sex trade workers warned of Sagmoen

RCMP renew message to stay away from Salmon River Road property

Police have once again issued a public warning to persons involved in sex work in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are warning anyone involved in sex work to not respond to any requests for their services, and not engage in any activity, in the Salmon River Road area.

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, 41, who resides in the Salmon River Road area, is bound by a court imposed probation order, which specifies: “You must not have any contact in any way with any sex-trade workers.”

RCMP is renewing the message to the public.

“It has come to our attention that there may be sex workers, new to the area, who are not aware of this individual,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations officer. “In the interest of their safety, we are once again advising anyone who receives a request for sex-related services in the area of Salmon River Road, not attend the area, and contact police immediately.

“This message echoes a previously issued warning and we are once again distributing this publicly-known release condition to inform persons who are protected by the court-ordered condition, so that they can take steps to protect themselves.”

