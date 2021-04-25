North Okanagan shed destroyed by fire

A shed was destroyed by fire in Spallumcheen Friday evening, April 23.
Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department responded to the 4700 block of Schubert Road shortly before midnight.
The shed was housing firewood and some tools. All were destroyed in the blaze.
“It was fully involved when we arrived on-scene,” said Fire Chief Ian Cummings. “We were able to keep the fire from spreading to the house.”
An inspector was out at the site Saturday trying to determine the cause of the fire. Cummings said the fire is not suspicious in nature.
Nobody was injured.
