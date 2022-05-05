North Okanagan-Shuswap arts groups benefit from B.C. cash

Government supports artists and groups in the province with grant funds

More people in Vernon will benefit from improved arts spaces and facilities thanks to the B.C. government’s continued support of artists throughout B.C.

Among the groups receiving a provincial grant is the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society, who will receive a grant of $40,000 to purchase new specialized equipment.

“I’m so proud of our local artists and the vibrance they bring to our community,” said Harwinder Sandhu, NDP MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “This grant will help purchase new equipment for our performing arts centre, so we can all continue to enjoy wonderful productions there. The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society does amazing work in Vernon-Monashee, and I am thrilled to see this funding to support this work.”

Through the Arts Infrastructure Program a total of 84 arts and cultural organizations will share in $4 million in grant funding. The program provides grants to arts and cultural organizations to develop and enhance spaces that support B.C.’s arts and cultural practitioners. Eligible activities include planning and consultation and capital improvements, such as improving safety features; increasing accessibility; or purchasing specialized equipment.

Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre also received funding in the amount of $25,000.

In April, the BC Arts Council introduced its Extending Foundations: Action Plan 2022-2024 which marked a shift in focus in the way the council provides funding to respond to calls to action for reconciliation, diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility.

In alignment with these commitments, 50 per cent of grants in this recent round of Arts infrastructure funding was distributed to organizations from rural or remote communities or those led by or rooted in Indigenous and equity-deserving communities.

Receiving funds from the Arts Impact Grant Program were Enderby’s Runaway Moon Theatre Society ($17,150); Salmon Arm Folk Music Society ($30,000); Shuswap Theatre ($5,000).

Organizations receiving grants from the spring Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement include the Arts Council of the North Okanagan ($24,000); Caravan Farm Theatre ($42,000); Enderby and District Arts Council ($16,500); Greater Vernon Museum and Archives ($24,000); Salmon Arm Folk Music Society ($22,000); Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association ($25,600); and Vernon Public Art Gallery ($25,600).

