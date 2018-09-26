North Okanagan-Shuswap Crime Stoppers back online

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers Society launched its revamped website, nokscrimestoppers.com.

The North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers Society is back online.

The organization has launched its revamped website at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

As of Sept. 25, the new North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers (NOKCS) website was live and ready to receive tips and information from the public. Over the past nine months, the NOKCS board of directors and program coordinator have been working to bring to the North Okanagan-Shuswap a new and improved site which will allow users to submit information to police agencies all over the coverage area.

“This website is a significant upgrade from the old website which will allow us to better serve the North Okanagan and Shuswap communities,” said NOKCS board president Mike Remington.

“The site is designed for easy navigation for submitting tip information to Crime Stoppers, as well, it allows us to provide information to the community regarding current crime trends, missing and wanted persons as well as community events we are hosting or involved in.”

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers has been in operation since 1989 and is a not for profit crime-fighting organization. The NOKCS program serves the Vernon area and many other communities including Lumby all the way through to Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke.

NOKCS is comprised of numerous volunteers that dedicate their time to the NOKCS Crime Stoppers Society all while working in partnership with the local police force. Crime Stoppers volunteers assist with promotion and fundraising to pay for rewards and special projects to raise awareness.

North Okanagan Shuswap Crime Stoppers relies on the support of the community and the generosity of supporters to continue their vital work. If you would like to be involved with or donate to Crime Stoppers, visit our website at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.


