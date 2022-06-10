North Okanagan-Shuswap man killed when vehicle goes over steep embankment

Salmon Arm RCMP and other emergency responders were called to Silver Creek where a man was killed after his vehicle went over a steep embankment on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (File photo)

A North Okanagan-Shuswap resident was killed Thursday after their vehicle went over a steep embankment.

Salmon Arm RCMP, search and rescue teams from the Shuswap and Vernon, and a Salmon Arm Rescue Unit crew were dispatched on June 9 to a private mountain path in the area of Edes Road in Silver Creek where a vehicle had gone down an embankment, leaving the driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, trapped inside.

“Attending RCMP officers were able to determine that the driver had succumbed to his injuries as a result of the unfortunate crash,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Shuswap Search and Rescue responded around 10:30 a.m. Spokesperson John Schut said Vernon Search and Rescue volunteers were also brought in to help.

“When we got there we were actually working with the road rescue crew (Salmon Arm Rescue Unit) because it was steep enough and deep enough,” said Schut, explaining the vehicle, a pickup truck, had gone down a 70- to 80-foot, 45-degree embankment to a creek below. A rope team was needed to access the vehicle.

Schut said rescue crews were on the scene until about 2:30 p.m.

West said the investigation was turned over the BC Coroners Service as it was determined the incident wasn’t criminal in nature.

