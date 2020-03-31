North Okanagan-Shuswap MP donating raise to support food banks, women’s shelters

Mel Arnold said pay increase legislation didn’t account for a crisis like COVID-19

The North Okanagan-Shuswap’s MP plans to donate the balance of a legislated pay increase to women’s shelters and food banks.

In a statement released on March 31, Mel Arnold said the legislation which will be giving parliamentarians a raise effective April 1 was passed 15 years ago and included an increase based on the average annual increase negotiated by private-sector unions at the time.

Arnold’s statement says the raise does not account for a crisis like the one caused by the COVID-19 virus which Canadians face today.

Arnold says he will be joining other Conservative MPs in donating his pay raise to charitable organizations within their constituencies.

“These are very difficult times for many in our communities and the need for assistance is increasing, so I will be donating my 2020 pay increase directly to organizations in the North Okanagan-Shuswap that help our most vulnerable,” Arnold said.

Arnold’s donation will support organizations including emergency women’s shelters and food banks. He said everyone in the North Okanagan Shuswap’s communities can do their part during this difficult time.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Coronavirus

