WorkSafeBC issued a penalty to School District 83 in March 2022, saying it found drilling work in a school had disturbed drywall and vermiculite, both identified as asbestos-containing materials on the building’s hazardous materials survey. (File photo)

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District appealing $200,000 fine for asbestos handling

WorkSafeBC states potentially hazardous materials weren’t contained or removed before renovation work

School District 83 wants a review of a $200,000 WorkSafeBC fine imposed over asbestos.

According to WorkSafeBC, the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district was conducting security upgrades at one of its school locations. WorkSafe did not identify the school.

“WorkSafeBC inspected the site and determined that drilling work to install wiring had disturbed drywall and vermiculite, both identified as asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) on the building’s hazardous materials survey,” stated the penalty listing.

“The employer failed to ensure hazardous materials were safely contained or removed before beginning renovation work that could disturb those materials.”

School District 83 has requested a review of the 204,814.95 penalty, which was imposed on March 22, 2022. Currently the request is with WorkSafeBC’s review division.

WorkSafe’s website states the amount of a penalty is based on the nature of the violation, a company’s history of violations and the size of the company’s payroll.

