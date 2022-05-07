North Okanagan-Shuswap School District appealing $200,000 fine for asbestos handling

WorkSafeBC issued a penalty to School District 83 in March 2022, saying it found drilling work in a school had disturbed drywall and vermiculite, both identified as asbestos-containing materials on the building’s hazardous materials survey. (File photo)

School District 83 wants a review of a $200,000 WorkSafeBC fine imposed over asbestos.

According to WorkSafeBC, the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district was conducting security upgrades at one of its school locations. WorkSafe did not identify the school.

“WorkSafeBC inspected the site and determined that drilling work to install wiring had disturbed drywall and vermiculite, both identified as asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) on the building’s hazardous materials survey,” stated the penalty listing.

“The employer failed to ensure hazardous materials were safely contained or removed before beginning renovation work that could disturb those materials.”

School District 83 has requested a review of the 204,814.95 penalty, which was imposed on March 22, 2022. Currently the request is with WorkSafeBC’s review division.

WorkSafe’s website states the amount of a penalty is based on the nature of the violation, a company’s history of violations and the size of the company’s payroll.

Read more: Asbestos risk at Silver Creek Elementary contained

Read more: Mould mitigation at Sicamous elementary school nearly complete

Read more: Asbestos discovered at Salmon Arm’s indoor arena

Read more: Doctors alarmed by loophole allowing sale of used asbestos products

Read more: WorkSafe defends its actions

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SchoolsShuswap