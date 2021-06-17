Effective Aug. 1, 2021, Donna Kriger will be the superintendent of schools for School District 83 North Okanagan-Shuswap. (Photo contributed)

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District hires new superintendent

Candidate from Saskatchewan to hop to the helm on Aug. 1, 2021

School District 83, North Okanagan-Shuswap, has hired a new superintendent.

The district’s board of education announced June 14 that Donna Kriger has been appointed as superintendent of schools, effective Aug. 1, 2021.

Kriger is currently deputy director in the Good Spirit School Division #204 in east central Saskatchewan.

The School District 83 news release stated with 14 years of administrative experience at the school and district level, coupled with extensive experience working with school-based administrative teams, teachers, support staff, students and First Nations, Kriger brings a variety of skills and experiences to her new role.

“She has held portfolios in distributed learning, improving graduation rates, revising secondary assessment practices, comprehensive school community health, Indigenous education and has worked tirelessly in supporting both student and staff mental health and well-being,” the release stated.

The announcement said Kriger is looking forward to building relationships with staff, students, families and community members within School District 83.

“She considers herself to be student-centered and committed to affording students across the district with equitable opportunities within the communities in which they reside. She is passionate about listening to the voices of Indigenous Peoples and committed to bringing about transformative change as the district continues its journey toward Truth and Reconciliation.”

Kriger holds a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Saskatchewan, a Bachelor of Education from the University of Regina and a Master of Education in educational leadership and administration from the University of Calgary.

Kriger and her husband Walden have two adult daughters, Rebecca and Sarah. Walden runs a mixed grain and cattle farm just outside of Yorkton, Sask., where he and Donna currently reside.

Amanda Krebs, board chair, said the board recognized Kriger’s fit for the district.

“Her passion and commitment, along with her ability to make personal connections, was very evident over the two days of interviewing. As an experienced and skilled leader, Donna will build strong relationships within the district and with communities and stakeholders. The board is confident in Donna’s ability to capitalize on the close-knit educational community within the school district to the benefit of students and their success.”

The entire board extended its appreciation to all those who contributed to the recruitment process, including building the candidate profiles and participating in interviews, noting the insights provided were helpful.

The announcement stated Kriger’s guiding principle throughout her career has been ‘students come first’ and she is determined to maintain that principle during her tenure in School District 83.

