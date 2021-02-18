North Okanagan-Shuswap sees drop in new COVID-19 cases

Data for Feb. 7 to 13 shows fewer new infections in Salmon Arm, Vernon and surrounding areas

BCCDC data shows fewer new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 7 and 13 in the North Okanagan and Shuswap areas than were reported the previous week. (BCCDC Image)

The number of new COVID-19 cases, which was on the rise in the early weeks of 2021,has started to fall in the North Okanagan-Shuswap.

According to numbers released by the BC Centre for Disease Control for the period of Feb. 7 to 13, both the Vernon and Salmon Arm local health areas saw fewer new cases than the previous week.

Read More: Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Read More: 47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The Salmon Arm area, which includes Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Falkland and other rural communities, saw 14 new cases compared to 26 the previous week.

The Vernon area, with surrounding rural communities like Lumby, Coldstream and Cherryville, reported 11 new cases, down slightly from 18 in the previous week.

Read More: Weekly COVID-19 case count remains low in the Central Okanagan

Read More: Gas prices in parts of B.C. could reach $1.70 per litre by summer, analyst predicts

No new cases were reported in the Enderby area.

Revelstoke reported 22 new cases and the large area around Kamloops saw 116.

Further information on the COVID-19 situation in the province is available at www.bccbdc.ca.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus