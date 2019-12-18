School District #83 trustee Marty Gibbons listens to a proposed climate action belief statement, presented by student Maggie Beckner and teacher Ceren Caner, during the Tuesday, Dec. 17 board meeting at the District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. (Marianne VanBuskirk photo)

North-Okanagan Shuswap trustees hold off on climate action belief statement

Statement will be presented again in the new year

A statement that would help shape the North Okanagan-Shuswap school district’s approach to climate change failed to secure the support of trustees.

At the School District #83 board meeting on Tuesday evening, Dec. 17, trustees opted to refer a climate action belief statement, presented to the board by student Maggie Beckner and teacher Ceren Caner, to a partner group that includes teachers, principles, parents and trustees.

Read more: Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

Read more: Salmon Arm students embrace traditional screen-free fun

“School District #83 is responsible for the education and well-being of our students,” the statement read, going on to lay out several commitments for the board to take on. “Therefore, in the face of global climate change we are obliged to: foster the growth of ecological literacy and ethics within students, address environmental issues and climate action projects in ways that students can participate,” and “cultivate kindness, adaptability, creativity and resilience within the context of climate change.”

Carl Cooper, assistant superintendent for SD83, believes the rationale behind the board’s decision is that trustees want to get more feedback and a broader perspective.

Read more: Okanagan school districts reach agreement with CUPE Local 523

Read more: Salmon Arm students embrace traditional screen-free fun

The partner group will meet on Jan. 30, 2020, where a similar presentation will be made to the representatives.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student
Next story
B.C. First Nations didn’t approach pipeline consultation in good faith: lawyer

Just Posted

North-Okanagan Shuswap trustees hold off on climate action belief statement

Statement will be presented again in the new year

Update: Electricity restored to most Shuswap homes left without power after collision

Trees across wires to blame for remaining outages in Malakwa, Craigellachie

Fee increase at CSRD landfills to encourage recycling

Increased costs will apply to unseparated mixed waste dropped off at landfills, transfer stations

Interior Health warns “extremely toxic” opioid found in Salmon Arm

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

Man charged in connection to Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire seeks bail

Court hears Kenneth LaForge has found accommodation to facilitate his release

VIDEO: How to avoid ‘holiday heart syndrome’

Term coined in 1978 to describe influx of emergency room patients during the holidays

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

Snowfall warning issued for Trans-Canada

Rogers Pass, Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla Summit expecting 5-10 cm of snow Thursday

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Kelowna man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

WATCH: Vernon skate shop closing due to crime

‘How can anyone stay downtown and economically do business?’ owner asks

‘Think twice’: A Penticton woman’s plea to drunk drivers

Pamela Hanson’s life was changed forever when a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

Most Read