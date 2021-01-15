An elementary school student misplaced their glucose monitoring device for diabetes and his family and teachers are hoping someone maybe picked it up. (Dexcom)

An elementary school student misplaced their glucose monitoring device for diabetes and his family and teachers are hoping someone maybe picked it up. (Dexcom)

UPDATE: North Okanagan student’s missing medical device found

Receiver used to monitor diabetes believed left in snowbank at school

UPDATE:

An important piece of equipment used to help a child learn to manage his diabetes has been found.

The boy believed he may have left his Dexcom receiver, which monitors glucose levels, in the snowbank at school.

After reaching out to the BX Elementary community, thanks to some help from the principal, the device was found.

……………………………………..

An important piece of a equipment used to monitor a young person’s diabetes is missing.

A student at BX Elementary misplaced their Dexcom receiver, which monitors glucose levels. The family believes the student left it along the fence/snowbank along Silver Star Road in front of the school Jan. 13.

“We are hoping that someone picked it up,” BX principal Lance Johnson said.

The family and school staff are eager to get the device back to the student to assist with their medical condition.

“It also alerts us to the student’s highs and lows with an alarm which is very helpful with a child learning to manage his diabetes,” Johnson said.

Anyone who may have picked up the monitor can email Johnson at ljohnson@sd22.bc.ca.

READ MORE: ‘Cougar’ near Vernon school actually a cat

READ MORE: Vernon, Cherryville schools to reopen following closures

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

medical devices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school
Next story
Penticton 7-Eleven closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

With a second case of COVID-19 confirmed at South Canoe Elementary, parents were advised Thursday, Jan. 14, that the school could be closed for a week or so. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Four cases of COVID-19 identified at Salmon Arm elementary school

Temporary closure being considered for South Canoe Outdoor Learning School

Lindsay Palmateer, a Salmon Arm mother of six, succumbed to her injuries after a serious crash Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, south of Enderby. (Contributed)
‘She was everyone’s caretaker’: Salmon Arm mother of six remembered

GoFundMe campaign exceeds goal already for family involved in deadly crash near Enderby

City of Salmon Arm Coun. Chad Eliason goes public with the information he went to Mexico over Christmas. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm councillor travels to Mexico over Christmas holiday

Politician says he regrets decision and didn’t consider the ramifications

Salmon Arm Recreation notified the public of a COVID-19 exposure at the Salmon Arm pool on Jan. 14. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Salmon Arm pool

Salmon Arm Recreation became aware of the virus exposure on Jan. 13.

Askew’s Foods’ Claire Askew is concerned that due to budgetary constraints, pedestrian-friendly elements presented in early artist renderings of the Ross Street underpass may be sacrificed when the project is built due to budget constraints. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm businesses stress need for pedestrian-friendly Ross Street underpass

Concerns raised that walkability elements of underpass will be sacrificed due to budget constraints

Brett Forsythe battles it out in a game of singles pickleball on ice at Okanagan Training Rink Thursday, Jan. 7 in support of the Vernon Food Bank. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pickleball play hits the ice in Okanagan

Rivals battle it out in support of the food bank

Penticton’s 7-Eleven is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, the company announced Jan. 15, 2021. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton 7-Eleven closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The store will re-open “on or before” Jan. 23

Martin Luther King Jr. addresses the crowd during the march on Washington, D.C., in August of 1963. Courtesy photo
Government announces creation of B.C.’s first anti-racism act on Black Shirt Day

B.C. Ministers say education “a powerful tool” in the fight for equity and equality

Deb White, carnival chairwoman, rode in on style Saturday during the parade. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Pandemic postpones parade, heart of Vernon Winter Carnival

Interior Health says no to one of B.C.’s only winter parades

Letters to the Editor.
Letter: Shuswap MLA’s concern for teachers ironic

Writer says now is not a time for partisan politicking

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon shared a handwritten note his son received on Jan. 13, 2021. (Ravi Kahlon/Twitter)
Proud dad moment: B.C. minister’s son, 10, receives handwritten note for act of kindness

North Delta MLA took to Twitter to share a letter his son received from a new kid at school

Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project is on track, despite COVID-19 and the recent provincial election. (Government of BC photo)
1 month closure planned for Highway 1 near Golden

This closures is expected from April 12 until May 14. Others are planned in the future.

Black Press media file
Port McNeill driver tells police he thought the pandemic meant no breathalyzers

Suspect facing criminal charges after breathalyzer readings in excess of 3.5 times the legal limit

Megan Freedman’s music video for Perfect was shot at the Lindon House on Ethel Street. (Perfect - Megan Freedman)
Kelowna musician’s anti-bullying anthem receives international award

The music video was shot at Kelowna’s Lindon House

Most Read