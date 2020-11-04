The cycling and pedestrian trail in Polson Park is closed for upgrades Thursday, Nov. 5. (City of Vernon photo)

The cycling and pedestrian trail in Polson Park is closed for upgrades Thursday, Nov. 5. (City of Vernon photo)

North Okanagan trail closed for upgrades in Polson Park

Pedestrian and cycling trail nearing completion

A major upgrade project to the Polson Park pedestrian and cycling trail is nearing completion.

In order to finish the ramp access at the south end of the boardwalk, crews will need to close the trail for one day on Thursday, Nov. 5. The trail is expected to be re-opened Friday, Nov. 6.

Over the summer, the pedestrian and cycling route through Polson Park was upgraded with an asphalt multi-use path. The project will also include the installation of new streetlights and low-level lighting to be added along the boardwalk and path, and additional wayfinding signs to be placed in and around the park.

“The City of Vernon appreciates everyone’s patience as this work is being completed to improve safety and active transportation opportunities through the park,” the city said.

READ MORE: Work underway to rid Poson Park of stagnant water

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parksTrails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three more COVID-19 exposures on recent Kelowna flights
Next story
Syilx artist Clint George welds oral stories into massive steel sculptures

Just Posted

Harry Ahola was awarded by BC Transit after 29 years of service as a bus driver in Salmon Arm. (Ihana Images)
Dedicated driver: Salmon Arm BC Transit employee earns lifetime achievement award

Harry Ahola says the people on the bus make his job rewarding

Fewer homes sold from Peachland to Revelstoke in October, compared to September, however they’re selling faster. Overall, the real estate market in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap cities is holding steady. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Demand continues to drive Okanagan real estate markets

The increase in home sales has brought with it an increase in prices compared to last year

Pixabay image
Calls to Okanagan crisis line increase for those over 40

Kelowna Community Resources said more middle- and senior-aged residents are calling for help

Signs in Homer, Alaska, offer inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Michael Armstrong-Homer News)
Column: Resiliency allows us to adapt to trauma, changes during pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

The Royal Canadian Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign is underway. This year the fundraising effort takes on extra significance for local legions which have suffered from financial strain due to COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sorrento Remembrance Day ceremony pared down in response to COVID-19

Residents encouraged to support annual Poppy Campaign

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Clint George standing outside his house, in front of a customized gate he created. Photo by Athena Bonneau
Syilx artist Clint George welds oral stories into massive steel sculptures

Artist Clint George from the Penticton Indian Band is creating three sculptures for Winfield, at the Pelmewash Parkway

Three more flights from Calgary to Kelowna have been noted as having potential COVID-19 exposures. (File)
Three more COVID-19 exposures on recent Kelowna flights

Flights from Calgary to Kelowna on Oct. 21, 28 and 30 were potentially exposed to the virus

The cycling and pedestrian trail in Polson Park is closed for upgrades Thursday, Nov. 5. (City of Vernon photo)
North Okanagan trail closed for upgrades in Polson Park

Pedestrian and cycling trail nearing completion

(Pixabay)
‘Honey’ and ‘sweetie’ possibly sexual harassment in Okanagan hair salon

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruled against the salon’s application to dismiss former employee’s claim

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Most Read