Aerial view of the Gates Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Aerial view of the Gates Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

UPDATE: Third North Okanagan wildfire sparked

Blazes north of Enderby and Cherryville have both increased in size while another has been spotted

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

Another wildfire has been sparked northeast of Enderby.

BC Wildfire Service reports a spot-sized blaze is burning near Hunter’s Range north of Mabel Lake. The cause is unknown at this time.

…………………………..

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

Two wildfires burning in the mountains locally have seen growth overnight.

The Cooke Creek fire, burning north of Enderby is listed as out of control at 61 hectares, up from 15 Thursday. It is listed as lightning caused and was sparked Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The Gates Creek blaze burning in the Monashee Mountains, north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake, is now an estimated 286 hectares. It is also lightning caused and sparked Thursday, Sept. 8.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparked north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake

READ MORE: Lightning sparks wildfire northeast of Enderby

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022North Okanagan Regional District

 

Crews are battling a large wildfire in the Monashees far north of Cherryville Sept. 8, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Previous story
Penticton man gets three years jail for making child porn of step-daughter
Next story
UPDATE: Wildfire burning west of Hope now estimated at 30 hectares

Just Posted

Mycologist Paul Kroeger points out an inedible mushroom species growing at the back end of Beach Park during his 2017 Sicamous Fungi Fest walking tour. Kroeger will be a presenter and will guide tours for the upcoming 2022 festival. (File photo)
Stage set for return of Shuswap’s premier mushroom-focused event

Nelson’s Max Wong beat out Jeremy Bell of Vernon to win the Men’s A Singles event during the SASCU Open Tournament, hosted by the Salmon Arm Tennis Club over the Labour Day weekend. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts successful provincial tournament

Crews are battling a large wildfire in the Monashees far north of Cherryville Sept. 8, 2022. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
UPDATE: Third North Okanagan wildfire sparked

The last segment of the the Combined Timed Activity or CTA on Aug. 30 for the four fire halls which make up the Salmon Arm Fire Department included firing a hose in order to knock a cone off a bucket. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm firefighters hone skills, race other halls, do ‘incredible job’