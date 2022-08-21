The Cosens Creek wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in Coldstream, which began Friday, Aug. 19, has been classified as out as of Sunday, Aug. 21. (Coldstream Fire Department photo)

The Cosens Creek wildfire in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park in Coldstream, which began Friday, Aug. 19, has been classified as out as of Sunday, Aug. 21. (Coldstream Fire Department photo)

North Okanagan wildfires held, extinguished

Vlem Creek fire estimated at three hectares in size; Cosens Creek fire classified as out by B.C. Wildfire

Vlem Creek wildfire in the Township of Spallumcheen is being held, while the Cosens Creek wildfire near Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park is out.

B.C. Wildfire Service fire information officer Shaelee Stearns provided an update on both blazes Sunday, Aug. 21, just before 3 p.m.

“Vlem Creek is estimated at three hectares in size,” said Stearns. “Today, we have 25 personnel on the ground carrying out fire suppression tactics and working to reinforce the guards they are putting in with heavy machinery. It’s now classified as being held.”

The Township of Spallumcheen activated a Level 1 Emergency Operation Centre due to the fire Saturday, Aug. 20. The township said in a release Sunday B.C. Wildfire is not anticipating any further growth of the fire.

“The Cosens Creek wildfire is now out, that’s why you can no longer see it on (B.C. Wildfire) map,” added Stearns. “It’s fully extinguished and crews have ensured there is no further fire spread.”

Both fires broke out Friday, Aug. 19.

Stearns said a new fire in the North Shuswap began late Saturday afternoon-early evening north of Celista in the north Shuswap region.

As of Sunday, it was half-a-hectare in size with four personnel and a water tender working on the blaze.

READ MORE: Vernon educators up for Premier’s Awards

READ MORE: Stunning rainbow photo captured in Vernon

bc wildfiresNorth Okanagan Regional District

Previous story
11,000 lightning strikes spark nearly 100 new fires: BC Wildfire Service

Just Posted

Armstrong Regional Cooperative presents a free showing of the classic movie Babe Monday, Aug. 22, in Salmon Arm’s Marine Peace Park. (Contributed)
Classic pig movie shown free in Salmon Arm

Kelowna Los Gatos Locos Boxing Club fighter Landon Onkel takes a breather between rounds while listening to trainer Geoff Lawrence during the Ian Gibson Tribute Boxing Show Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan-Shuswap fighters show moxy at Vernon boxing card

The devastation at the north end of Hunakwa Lake where the trail was slated to go. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: After the fire, what is the future for Anstey Hunakwa Provincial Park?

More than half of Western Grebes hatched in British Columbia begin their lives in Salmon Arm Bay according to the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society. (File photo)
Sick and dead birds found in Salmon Arm Bay spur testing for avian flu