North Okanagan woman pleas for return of stolen scooter

‘It’s been another kick in the teeth… how do you get ahead and keep your head above water?’

Yvonne Carnell’s 2014 Yamaha 50cc Yuma, her only mode of transportation, was stolen last week from Vernon. (Submitted Photo)

A victim of a recent theft is hoping her only mode of transportation will be returned, no questions asked.

Yvonne Carnell had her 2014 Yamaha 50cc Zuma stolen sometime last week from the secure parking at Tamarack II on 27th Avenue.

“Last Sunday, I went down and took the battery out and it was there. And then I had no need to go down into the parkade again. This Saturday, we had a major leak in the condo and and we were chatting and the manager said someone’s bike was stolen. So I checked mine and it wasn’t there.”

While someone has her motorized scooter, they likely can’t get very far with it.

“I have the battery and the keys,” Carnell said, who only uses the bike in the summer.

“I walk mostly.

“I’ve only had it since 2017. I’m on a major budget, I only work part-time. For me it’s great because I get around all over the place.”

Anyone who has seen the yellow and black bike is asked to phone the RCMP, 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at nokscrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.

Alternatively, if whoever has the bike brings it back, Carnell would be over the moon.

“If they returned it, no questions asked. Just return it from where you stole it from.”

Losing Mr. Bumble, as she affectionately refers to her two-wheeled bike, has been a hard hit for the local woman.

“I’ve never had anything stolen before and it’s just been a bit of an eye opener and a bit of a shock,” said Carnell, who bought the bike used two years ago for $2,200.

“It’s kind of been another kick in the teeth for me. How do you get ahead and keep your head above water?”

