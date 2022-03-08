Lynda Saundry, born 1961, is charged with the murder of North Okanagan resident Barry Jones in July 2020. (Facebook photo)

North Okanagan woman’s murder case adjourned, again

Lynda Saundry is accused of killing Barry Jones in July 2020

The court proceedings of a North Okanagan woman accused of first-degree murder are moving at a snail’s pace.

A court hearing for Lynda Saundry on Monday, March 7, was once again adjourned before a trial date could be set. Saundry will be back in court on Friday, March 11, for a pre-trial conference.

The accused’s hearing to fix a trial date has been rescheduled to March 21.

Saundry is accused of murdering Barry Jones, 55. His body was discovered by North Okanagan Rural RCMP in a home on Emery Louis Road west of Armstrong on July 30, 2020. Saundry was arrested a few days later.

Police have said Saundry and Jones were known to each other but have not shared any further details about the case.

After a preliminary inquiry last July, Saundry elected to be tried by judge and jury.

The case has been adjourned multiple times before setting a trial date, most recently on Feb. 8.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

