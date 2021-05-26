Armstrong’s Tina Bridal (left) and Vernon’s Risa Pallister have reached the quarterfinals of Maxim magazine’s cover girl search, and a grand prize of $25,000. (Photos submitted)

Armstrong’s Tina Bridal (left) and Vernon’s Risa Pallister have reached the quarterfinals of Maxim magazine’s cover girl search, and a grand prize of $25,000. (Photos submitted)

North Okanagan women in hunt for Maxim cover

Armstrong’s Tina Bridal and Vernon’s Risa Pallister need votes to advance to semifinals

For her 40th birthday in March, Armstrong bookkeeper Tina Bridal treated herself to a photoshoot.

For Vernon golf course food and beverage manager, online personal trainer and bodybuilder Risa Pallister, it was bodybuilding competitions that got her some photo ops.

Both women saw an ad from Maxim magazine to enter a contest to become a cover girl for an issue and win $25,000.

The duo submitted photos and both have made it to the quarterfinals of their respective groups where each group winner advances to the semifinals.

As of Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pacific, Bridal was sitting in third place in her quarterfinal – she had been leading for a few weeks – and Pallister was sitting in fourth place. Quarterfinal round voting ends Thursday, May 27, at 7 p.m. Pacific.

“It’s been great,” said Bridal of participating in the Maxim contest. “I did a little modelling as a teen. This contest ad just kept popping up on my social media feeds and I thought I’d go for it.”

If she were to win, get on the cover and pocket $25,000, Pallister would save for her first home, continue her education – she’s enrolled in graphic and web design school in Kelowna – and donate to a local women’s charity.

“Winning this would change my life,” said Pallister. “A huge thank you to everyone who submits a vote. It really means a lot – I can’t even imagine this happening to me – it would be surreal.”

Added Bridal: “It would be amazing to win this, especially being from a small town. How great would that be?”

Bridal would take a trip to Italy and donate to the local SPCA if she was to win the top prize.

Links to both women’s entries and your chance to vote for each can be found below.

Tina Bridal

Risa Pallister

READ MORE: Picnic tables add to outdoor dining around Vernon

READ MORE: Vernon house hit three times by vehicles


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsLocal News

Previous story
No bears euthanized yet, despite increased North Okanagan sightings
Next story
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is a independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
40 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

B.C. reported a total of 250 new cases Wednesday, the lowest daily total since October

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped in North Shuswap

Shuswap Nation Tribal Council to hold ceremony to give the bears the respect they deserve

Salmon Arm’s Maple Tree Montessori will benefit from Childcare BC funding for 20 new spaces. (Maple Tree Montessori photo)
Province supports addition of 20 child-care spaces in Salmon Arm

151 new spaces created in total across the North Okanagan through Childcare BC funding

Former Salmon Arm Chief Administrative Officer Carl Bannister received his 20-year service award from Mayor Alan Harrison in December 2018. (File photo)
Chief administrative officer no longer with City of Salmon Arm

Position will be temporarily filled by senior staff until a hiring process takes place

Great Outdoors columnist James Murray. (File photo)
Column: Learning to be patient just like my old man

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Customers at the newly opened Shaughnessy’s Cove at Summerland’s waterfront cheers to the province bringing back indoor dining. (Facebook)
South Okanagan restaurants celebrate back to indoor dining, scramble to re-hire

Tuesday’s announcement that indoor dining could resume was needed good news, say owners

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Anika Kennedy’s red and black plaid matches Zeth Oberle-Spyker’s red bandana and black hat combo on May 26 at Parkview Elementary School. (Contributed)
Photos: Students say ‘howdy’ to Western Day at Sicamous’ Parkview Elementary

On Wednesday, May 26, Parkview Elementary School students got dressed up in… Continue reading

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

(Indigenous World/Facebook)
West Kelowna Indigenous winery receives $10K COVID support grant

Indigenous World Winery was named as a recipient of the 2020-21 WestJet/ITAC grant initiative

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

Most Read