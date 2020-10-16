Gabriel Nava, operations manager for AIM Roads stands in front of a tow plow in the company’s yard in Sicamous on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (File photo)

Gabriel Nava, operations manager for AIM Roads stands in front of a tow plow in the company’s yard in Sicamous on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (File photo)

North-Okangan Shuswap highway contractor says it’s prepared for coming winter

New shifts, GPS tracking for vehicles added

As the first snow of winter 2020 fell on the area’s mountain highways, the road maintenance contractor for the North Okanagan and Shuswap told local governments they are prepared for the season.

Gabriel Nava, the operations manager for the AIM Roads division responsible for a large area of highways and rural roads between the northern tip of Shuswap Lake and Cherryville, near Vernon, presented to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board on Oct. 15. Also presenting was Peter Cocker from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Nava said AIM, which is entering its second winter as the maintenance contractor for the area, has been preparing for winter since early September. He said they have about 80 per cent of their winter equipment ready and have all their necessary seasonal staff hired. Salt and other material for winter road maintenance has already been purchased and delivered to AIM yards.

Read More: Model train at Salmon Arm care home a chance to reminisce

Read More: VIDEO: Meet your Shuswap candidates – Greg Kyllo, BC Liberal Party

Some changes have been made following last winter which saw AIM receive many complaints from the public as heavy snow storms in early January left them struggling to keep up. Nava said all of AIM’s vehicles in the North Okanagan and Shuswap are now fitted with GPS tracking, which he said will allow them more control over their winter operations. He said the road maintenance crews’ shifts have also changed, allowing for a one-hour overlap between shifts. When calls from the public do come in, Nava said a senior foreman would now be answering at all of AIM’s locations.

Winter conditions are already being observed in parts of the Shuswap. CSRD Area D director Rene Talbot said he was had encountered slippery surfaces on the wood-decked bridges along Salmon River Road. Nava said patrols evaluating road conditions are already underway, 24 hours a day.

Read More: VIDEO: Meet your Shuswap candidates – Sylvia Lindgren, BC NDP

Read More: VIDEO: Meet your Shuswap candidates – Owen Madden, BC Green Party

Cocker, the representative from the government ministry in charge of overseeing AIM’s work, said the contractor’s preparedness and work throughout the winter would be audited. Opportunity to improve or non compliance reports can be written if AIM’s work does not meet the government’s specifications Cocker added.

CSRD Area F director Jay Simpson said the North Shuswap community he serves wants more regular updates on when they can expect their streets cleared after a storm from either AIM or the ministry throughout the winter. CSRD board chair Kevin Flynn said the ministry needs to do a better job of communicating whose responsibility the upkeep of highways and rural roads is in order to cut down the volume of calls the CSRD receives requesting snow clearance.

-With files from Cameron Thomson


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia Shuswap Regional Districttrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing
Next story
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Just Posted

Gabriel Nava, operations manager for AIM Roads stands in front of a tow plow in the company’s yard in Sicamous on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (File photo)
North-Okangan Shuswap highway contractor says it’s prepared for coming winter

New shifts, GPS tracking for vehicles added

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Salmon Arm citizens did their part and paid their 2020 property taxes on time. (File photo)
Salmon Arm citizens pay taxes on time despite COVID-19

Worried pandemic might affect payments, council grateful so many citizens pay by deadline

Piccadilly Care Centre residents Lyle H., left, and Elay H. who were both railway employees and recreation assistant Mark A. take in the model train set assembled by volunteers at the care centre. (Contributed)
Model train at Salmon Arm care home a chance to reminisce

Recreation assistant says the model was almost assembled when COVID-19 restrictions hit

Running to represent the Shuswap in the Oct. 24 B.C. election are Greg Kyllo for BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party. (Salmon Arm Observer image) Running to represent the Shuswap in the Oct. 24 B.C. election are Greg Kyllo for BC Liberal Party, Sylvia Lindgren for the BC NDP and Owen Madden for the BC Green Party. (Salmon Arm Observer image)
Shuswap candidates share plans for economic recovery

The Observer asks: How will you assist the local economy in rebounding from the pandemic?

Robyn Cyr, Carmen Massey, Kari Wilkinson, Caroline Grover, Jenna Robins are the team behind the Shuswap’s Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Tsuts’weye project positioned to help Shuswap business women through pandemic

Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network has busy first year

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
155 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded in B.C.

Dr. Bonnie Henry urging safety if voting this weekend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is being investigated for a cluster of cases of COVID-19
3 more COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, cluster outbreak in Merritt

The Tim Hortons in Merritt is closed following a cluster of cases of COVID-19

Sheriffs lead John Brittain into the courthouse. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)
Ex-wife of convicted Penticton killer speaks out after his sentencing

John Brittain was sentenced yesterday to life in prison for the 2019 killing of four people

PDCSS executive director Becky Vermette told The Spotlight that providing assisted living services was creating an annual deficit of approximately $70,000 per year. (Photo contributed.)
Princeton’s seniors residence faces sharp cutbacks to services

Meals, suite cleaning and security scheduled to be discontinued in December

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson announces new housing measures at a campaign stop in Port Moody, Oct. 16, 2020. (B.C. Liberal video)
B.C. Liberals pledge $750M to build or buy more social housing

Rents, urban housing prices still going up in COVID-19

The Surrey school district classrooms using physical distancing in September 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Parent group plans school walkout over B.C.’s handling of COVID-19 in classrooms

Right to Fight COVID-19 group calling on parents to keep kids home on Oct. 20

Most Read