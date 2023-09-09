North Shuswap boil water notices advised in some areas, rescinded in others

Saratoga and Cottonwoods water systems users advised to boil water before use

The CSRD has issued a boil water notice for users of the Saratoga and Cottonwoods water systems in Scotch Creek and Lee Creek.

Some areas of the North Shuswap have been given the all clear to drink water from their local systems and some have been put under a boil water alert.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has issued a boil water notice, effective Sept. 9, 2023, for users of the Saratoga water system in Scotch Creek and the Cottonwoods water system in Lee Creek, in Electoral Area G.

“Due to the wildfire and potential disruptions to disinfection systems, this boil water notice will be in place until further notice,” reads a CSRD update.

Interior Health, along with the regional district, advise all users of these systems to boil their water at a rapid boil for at least one minute, add two drops of fresh household bleach per litre of water or use an approved alternative source of potable water for the rime being.

This applies to all drinking water, water used in food preparation including ice and produce and used for dental hygiene.

Boil water notices previously issued for the Sorrento and MacArthur Reedman water systems have been rescinded effective Sept 9, 2023. These notices were issued in response to concerns regarding wildfire interruptions to water disinfection systems.

Water samples from the systems have confirmed the water is safe to consume, said the CSRD.

For more information, contact the CSRD utilities department at 1-888-248-2773.

