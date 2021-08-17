The North Shuswap Lions Club has launched a 50/50 raffle to support the development of trail systems connecting local communities. (File photo)

North Shuswap Lions launch lottery for development of local trails

50/50 draw to help build trail system connecting communities

The North Shuswap Lions Club are on a path to improving local trail systems.

The club has launched an online 50/50 raffle, in partnership with the Shuswap Trail Alliance, to develop trails linking North Shuswap communities.

“We are very proud that the lottery will benefit an active lifestyle within the entire North Shuswap region, from Squilax in the west to Seymour Arm in the east and all the communities in between,” says the non-profit community service club on the raffle website, northshuswaplions.rafflenexus.com.

According to the club, the funds are needed to build trails and pathways that are well designed, well signed, well maintained, and well promoted.

“We see success as people living actively, enjoying nature, and demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.”

The raffle ends at midnight on Thursday, Sep. 30. The draw will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1.

A total of 59,000 tickets are available, with packs of two selling for $10, packs of five for $20 and packs of 20 for $50.

The North Shuswap Lions Club has launched a 50/50 raffle to support the development of trail systems connecting local communities.
North Shuswap Lions launch lottery for development of local trails

