North Shuswap man reports waking up to find chainsaw at neck

No charges are being pursued after Chase RCMP officers responded to a report of an assault with a chainsaw in Scotch Creek.

Cpl. Scott Linklater reports that on July 15, at 1:15 a.m., a complainant told police he woke up at a residence on Squilax Anglemont Road to find an acquaintance standing over him with a chainsaw to his neck.

Police spoke with several people at the location and determined several individuals had been drinking alcohol throughout the night. Officers learned an argument had occurred between two men. However, there was insufficient evidence to determine a chainsaw had been used to threaten anyone.

“The involved parties worked out their differences the following day when sober. As such, no charges will be pursued in matter,” said Linklater.

