North Shuswap outdoor rink opens for public skating

The skating surface at Farrell’s Field in Celista is flooded and ready

One of the Shuswap’s public outdoor skating rinks is now flooded, frozen and ready for fun.

The rink managed by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at Farrell’s Field in Celista got up and running for the first time this winter on Dec. 31. The rink is located at 5051 Meadow Creek Rd.

Skating rinks at the Silver Creek Community Park and Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park have not been able to open yet.

A number of rules at the rinks will have changed in order to comply with provincial health orders.

The changing and warming rooms available at Parson and Celista will be closed this year and campfires won’t be permitted. Each rink will be limited to 40 skaters at one time and physical distancing from others not in your household is expected. Sharing of equipment is also prohibited.

The regional district promises updates on its website regarding the conditions of the skating rinks which have not opened.



