North Shuswap residents support tax increase for health centre

Residents of Electoral Area F have shown they are willing to support the North Shuswap Health Centre through taxation.

Through a recently concluded alternative approval process, public assent was given for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) to proceed with the establishment of the North Shuswap Health Centre Financial Contribution Service Area.

“The Alternative Approval Process (AAP) required that 10 per cent of eligible voters formally indicate their opposition, by signature, for the process to fail without proceeding to referendum… The 10 per cent threshold was not achieved,” explained the CSRD in a media release.

Now, pending the CSRD board’s approval of Bylaw No. 5848, annual costs to support operation of the health centre would be recovered through the collection of taxes levied against the value of land and improvements for properties within Electoral Area F (North Shuswap). According to the CSRD, the average home in Area F with an assessed value of $410,968, will see an additional $25.16 added to their 2023 tax notice to support the health centre.

Official results from the AAP, and the bylaw, will be on the agenda of the CSRD board meeting on Sept. 22.

